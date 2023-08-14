PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) – PSJA’s high-powered offense hopes to claw to the top of District 31-6A.

The Bears finished last season 4-7. They did earn a playoff spot with a 3-2 district record. It was short lived, however, as they fell to Harlingen in the first round.

While PSJA failed to reach its goal of a district championship and playoff win, Head Coach Lupe Rodriguez’s message to his program remains the same.

“The message coach has been saying since last year is a district championship and a playoff win,” Jorge Alanis, junior running back, said. “We were short of both last season, but we still have the same goal this upcoming season. We believe we can achieve both of them.”

The air-raid offense of PSJA continues to be powered by quarterback Jaime Lopez, who returns for his senior season. Lopez has proved himself as one of the best passers in the RGV, totaling 2,200 yards and 23 passing TDs in 2022.

Of course, Lopez needs help at the receiver position. Wide-outs Caleb Salas, junior, and Ryan Vallejo, junior, are expected to see many targets this season.

Putting points on the board will not be an issue for the Bears. The key to their success lies on the defense’s ability to slow down opponents.

Two PSJA players to watch on defense include senior defensive end Jorge Rios and junior linebacker Cody Longoria.

Rios tallied 70 tackles in 7 sacks last season, while Longoria finished with 106 total tackles, 6 tackles for loss and 2 forced fumbles.

The talent is there for PSJA in 2023, and they believe this year is as good as any to take home the title in 31-6A.

“I really believe we can win a district championship this season,” Emiliano Fraga, junior wide receiver, said. “We have all the right pieces to the puzzle. We just have to go out there and execute.”

PSJA opens up its season with a tough week one opponent in PSJA North. Kickoff for that game is Friday, August 25.