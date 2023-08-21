PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Palmview was left on the outside looking in after Week 11 of the 2022 season.

The Lobos finished 7-3, 4-3 in district play. Palmview was tied with McAllen and Rowe for the final playoff spot in District 15-5A DI. However, the Lobos’ loss to Rowe in Week 4 came back to bite them.

It cost them the final playoff spot.

“We were pretty bummed out because we thought we could’ve made it last year,” Angel Gallegos, senior full back, said. “We felt like we had it in us, so our main expectation this year is just get into it [playoffs] and win as many games as possible.”

Palmview returns 10 starters from last year’s team. Like last season, the defense will be the Lobos’ identity. The defense allowed 14 or more points in just three games in 2022.

Defensive lineman Abram Garcia will be the Lobos’ anchor. Garcia finished with 32 solo tackles and 4 sacks last season.

Running Back Jose Guerra, senior, will lead the way for Palmview on offense. Guerra is known as a physical runner. He finished last season with 781 rushing yards, 214 receiving yards and 9 total TDs.

Guerra and the rest of the Palmview roster have had all offseason to think how 2022 ended for them. Guerra said Head Coach Margarito Requenez’s message is simple.

“We have to keep working,” Guerra said. “Reaching the playoffs is our goal.”

Palmview hosts PSJA Southwest to start its season on Friday, August 25.