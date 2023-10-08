BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pace came from behind in the second half to hold off Lopez, 45-31.

The game was originally scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 5. However, due to weather conditions, the two foes in District 16-5A DI rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7.

Lopez led heading into halftime, 10-6. After a 17-13 lead, the Vikings scored 14 unanswered points to give them the 28-17 lead in the second half.

Pace held on, matching each Lobo touchdown in the fourth quarter. They improved to 3-4 (2-1 district play).

Lopez dropped to 1-6 (0-3 district play).