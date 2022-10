HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Week 7 of the high school football season kicked off with more than a handful of games on Thursday night.

Final Scores

Los Fresnos 42, Rivera 7

PSJA 55, Economedes 13

McAllen 51, Juarez-Lincoln 7

Vela 70, Rio Grande City 27

Mercedes 41, Valley View 16

Port Isabel 35, UAT Ciudad Victoria 3

Hidalgo 41, Kingsville King 7