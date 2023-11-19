CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — PSJA North and Brownsville Veterans are the final two teams from the Rio Grande Valley in the UIL Texas Football State Championships.

Photo by: Blake Holland/ValleyCentral

Here are the results from the games on Nov. 18:

Class 6A DI:

Laredo United – 58, San Benito – 42 (F)

Class 6A DII:

San Antonio Jay – 27, Weslaco – 14 (F)

Class 5A DI:

Harlingen South – 20, Victoria West – 56 (F)

PSJA North will host Brownsville Veterans in the Region IV-5A DI semifinals at PSJA Stadium. That ball game is set for Friday, Nov. 24, at 4:00 p.m.