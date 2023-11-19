CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — PSJA North and Brownsville Veterans are the final two teams from the Rio Grande Valley in the UIL Texas Football State Championships.
Here are the results from the games on Nov. 18:
Class 6A DI:
- Laredo United – 58, San Benito – 42 (F)
Class 6A DII:
- San Antonio Jay – 27, Weslaco – 14 (F)
Class 5A DI:
- Harlingen South – 20, Victoria West – 56 (F)
PSJA North will host Brownsville Veterans in the Region IV-5A DI semifinals at PSJA Stadium. That ball game is set for Friday, Nov. 24, at 4:00 p.m.