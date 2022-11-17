HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito and Brownsville Veterans football teams are moving on the third round of the playoffs.

San Benito beat San Antonio Taft 38-19 in the area round. The game was tied at 13 at the half.

The Greyhounds will face the winner of the Austin Westlake/New Braunfels game in the third round.

Brownsville Veterans lit up the scoreboard against Victoria West. The Chargers beat the Warriors 74-59. Brownsville Veterans fullback Bryan Chavez ran for more than 300 yards in the Chargers’ victory.

Brownsville Veterans will face the winner of the PSJA North/Corpus Christi Miller game in the third round.

San Antonio Brennan beat Los Fresnos for the second straight year in the area round. The Bears defeated the Falcons 42-7.

Seven Valley teams will play area round games on Friday night. Weslaco will play on Saturday.