MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – ‘Mic’d Up’ is back for the 2023 high school football season.

Week one’s edition featured McAllen Memorial Head Football Coach Moses Patterson.

Patterson and the Mustangs finished the 2022 season 3-7, and they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2009.

The Mustangs hosted Brownsville Hanna week one. Last season’s game was a nail-biter down the stretch for Memorial, but they prevailed with a 31-28 win.

This year’s edition was no different. The Mustangs won 28-20.

Hear Coach Patterson as he took the mic for our first installment of ‘Mic’d Up’ in 2023.