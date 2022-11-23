MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen football team beat rival McAllen Memorial 27-14 in the final week of the regular season to qualify for the playoffs.

The Bulldogs followed up their win against the Mustangs with victories against Harlingen South and San Antonio Southside in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

“The kids have been doing a great job as a team being great teammates and leaders,” said McAllen head coach Patrick Shelby. “Helping each other out, staying focused, that’s been biggest asset for us.”

The Bulldogs blanked Southside 21-0 in the area round.

“We know what it’s like to be in playoffs,” said sophomore quarterback Joaquin Valdez. “This year we got a win first week and again last week. Feels really good. We’re excited and confident going into Friday.”

McAllen will host Corpus Christi Veterans in a 5A Division I Region 4 semifinal.

The Eagles held one of the Valley’s best teams, Vela, to one touchdown in their 14-7 area round victory.

“We know if we play with confidence, our level of play and our speed of play goes up a bit,” Shelby said. “The kids have had a great week of practice. They’re locked in and focused.”

Kick-off for Friday’s game is set for 2:00 p.m. at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium.