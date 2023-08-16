MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The McAllen Bulldogs have a major chip on their shoulders heading in the 2023 season.

McAllen caught fire at the right time last year. They finished 7-6 and clinched the final playoff spot in 15-5A DI. That final spot was all the Bulldogs needed, going three rounds deep in the playoffs.

The McHi team had a great run in 2022, but they are far from satisfied with the end result.

“We can’t take our foot off the gas,” Obed ‘Max’ Alvarez, senior wide receiver, said. “We can’t be content with what we did last season. That was last year. This is this year, so we have to come in with a clear mindset and do even better.”

Alvarez and the McAllen offense bring back six starters from last year’s team. One of those returners being quarterback Joaquin Valdez. Valdez shined in his sophomore campaign, finishing with 2,112 yards passing and 24 TDs.

Valdez’s biggest returning target is Alvarez. Alvarez finished 2022 with 564 yards and 8 rushing TDs.

The Bulldog offense had a balanced attack last season. Replicating that this year will be a major key for another deep playoff run.

“We got some chips on our shoulders from last year,” Valdez said. “Some games didn’t go our way exactly, but this year, we’re coming back for them.”

McAllen kicks off its season on the road vs. Edinburg on Thursday, August 24.