LA VILLA, Texas (ValleyCentral) – La Villa heads into the 2023 season aiming to repeat as district champs.

The Cardinals finished last season 8-3, 5-0 in District 16-2A DI. La Villa ran into a buzzsaw in Ganado in the first round, ending their season.

It will be tough for La Villa to replicate last season’s success. The Cardinals lost key skill position players. The one constant: quarterback Brandon Felix.

Felix enters his senior season with high expectations. The 2023 preseason offensive MVP poses a dual-threat for opposing teams. Felix threw for over 1,000 yards with 28 total TDs. Felix is a game changer with his legs, posting 18 of his 28 TDs on the ground.

Despite losing skill position players from last year, Felix and the Cardinals believe their goal of a district championship is in reach.

“The team already knows the goals we have,” said Brandon Felix, senior quarterback. “Everyone’s looking forward to accomplishing that goal, and we just got to keep working everyday until we get to our goal.”

As for Head Coach Danny Perez, he said “that goal is to win the first game and of course the district title again, so hopefully these guys come out here, take it serious, work hard like they’ve been doing, and I think we’ll be ok.”

The Cardinals host Progreso Friday, August 25, at 7:30 p.m.