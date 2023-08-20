LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — La Joya aims for another playoff berth in 2023 with lots of key returners on both sides of the ball.

The Coyotes finished last season 2-9. The two wins were crucial for La Joya, coming in the final two weeks of the season.

Wins against PSJA and Economedes earned them the final playoff spot in District 31-5A. Their season ended in the bi-district round vs. San Benito.

Chemistry has been the main focus for the Coyotes this offseason. Gelling together, they believe, will lead to a more successful season this year than last.

“We definitely have that special bond between us,” Elian Suarez, senior lineman, said. “We used to call it our brotherhood, so we definitely have that bond. If one of us messes up, we know what to do to fix it.”

Suarez will be a leader on an offensive line that is rebuilding. Esteban Gomez, senior, will call the shots at quarterback for La Joya.

Gomez remembered the feeling of losing nine games last season. He and the rest of the Coyotes don’t want to repeat that.

“Winning is everything,” Gomez said. “We’d like to take the district, but it’s all about one game at a time.”

That one game at a time mentality starts week one for La Joya. They travel to Brownsville to face Rivera on Friday, August 25.