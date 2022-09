HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Sports Central’s Blake Holland visited the Vela and PSJA North football team’s create a hype video for their highly anticipated game on Thursday, Sep. 22.

Both teams enter the District 15-5A, Division I contest with 4-0 records.

Vela won last year’s game against PSJA North 24-0.

Thursday’s game will be played at PSJA Stadium. Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m.