RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Grulla football aims to compete for a district title after injuries and tough losses derailed their 2022 season.

The Gators finished last season 1-9 and placed last in District 16-4A D-II. Luckily for Grulla, reigning district player of the year Raul Galvan, defensive lineman, returns to anchor a Gator defense with 9 returning starters.

Linebacker Victor Hernandez makes the move to quarterback this season. Head Coach Abel Gonzalez and the team still remembers the feeling of last year’s losses.

The year-in and year-out expectation for Grulla is to compete for the district title. Last year’s failures, they hope, will add fuel to the fire for a bounce back season.

“We really want to bounce back from last year,” said Victor Hernandez, senior quarterback/linebacker. “We went 1-9, so we’re really hungry, and we’re hoping for a district title this year.”

“We use it as fuel because no one likes to lose, right?” said Raul Galvan, senior defensive lineman. “It’s our last year, too. This is our last chance to bring home the district title.”

Grulla opens its season in Brownsville to face Porter on Thursday, August 24.