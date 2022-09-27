HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Our game of the week will be the District 16-5A, Division I encounter between Donna (5-0, 1-0) and Brownsville Veterans (3-1, 0-0).

The Chargers enter the game on a three-game winning streak.

“They’ve got a good perimeter run game,” said Brownsville Veterans head coach Kelley Lee. “They compliment that well with perimeter passing game with screens, so we have to maintain our leverage.”

Offensively, the Chargers rely on a strong rushing attack to put points on the board.

“We have had three or four guys go for 100 yards (rushing in a game),” Kelley said. “We had three 100-yard rushers last week. We got some good full backs, slots and our quarterbacks can carry the ball.”

Donna is having a tremendous season. The Redskins haven’t started 5-0 since 2012.

The Redskins hammered the Lopez Lobos 71-0 last week.

“Right now we’re rolling,” said Donna head coach Mike Gonzales. “The community and fan base is awesome. We ask for community to come to Brownsville.”

The Redskins have won all five of their games by at least 18 points, Gonzales expects Friday’s game to be most their competitive so far.

“It’s going to be a good game,” Gonzales said. “Toughest team we’ve played thus far. We’ll need all the support.”