PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Our game of the week will see us travel to Edinburg for the showdown on Friday night between PSJA North and Vela.

Both teams enter the game 4-0 overall and 1-0 in District 15-5A Division I play.

The Raiders beat the SaberCats last year, 28-21.

“Great feeling for the Valley and everyone involved in this whole deal,” said PSJA North head coach Marcus Kaufmann. “Already talking about where we’re going to park. See if we can fit people and try to get them there early. The capacity is only eight or nine thousand. We’re worried about capacity. It’s fun. We need to have as many of these situations as possible to help us for later on in the season.”

“They give us a good look,” said PSJA North defensive end Danny Garcia. “To be honest, the whole season, it’s whatever. When it comes to this game, got to get to work and see where we’re at. Especially with our ranking, have to show out.”

The Raiders have dominated their opponents this year.

PSJA North has only given up 17 points all season long.

Vela on the other hand, has escaped with victory the past two weeks.

The SaberCats held off Weslaco East, 42-35, in their final non-district matchup.

Last week, Vela edged McAllen Memorial, 31-27.

We’ll be broadcasting live from Richard Flores Stadium leading up to Friday’s game.