HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission and PSJA football team’s played a memorable game in 2021. Mission won by the slimmest of margins, 42-41.

Friday’s game between the Eagles and Bears is our game of the week.

Mission’s (2-6, 1-2) offense has struggled at times in 2022. The Eagles are hoping they can put up points against the Bears like last year.

“Our biggest thing is finishing drives and no turnovers,” said Mission offensive coordinator Sam Longoria. “Last couple of weeks, as an offensive coordinator, penalties have been drive killers.”

The Eagles currently occupy the fourth and final playoff spot in District 31-6A.

PSJA (3-5, 2-1) is in third place in District 31-6A.

“Going to be a test for our defense,” said PSJA head coach Lupe Rodriguez. “We’re hoping our defense shows up and us being able to put up as many points as we can”

The Bears still have a chance to claim a share of the district title by winning their final two games and getting help from the teams above them in the district standings.

“Told the kids we can only control what we can and letting chips fall where they may,” Rodriguez said.

Friday’s game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

We’ll be broadcasting live from PSJA Stadium on Friday leading up the game between the Eagles and Bears.