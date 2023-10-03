MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Our game of the week this week takes us to McAllen where Rowe and McAllen Memorial will clash in a District 15-5A Division I contest.

The Warriors enter the game 3-2 overall and 2-0 in district play.

Rowe won both games in convincing fashion. The Warriors won their district opener against Palmview, 35-3.

They then defeated Juarez-Lincoln, 54-7.

McAllen Memorial enters the game with a 3-2 overall record. The Mustangs are 1-1 in district play.

Vela edged McAllen Memorial, 31-27, in the Mustangs’ district opener. The Mustangs bounced back with a 24-7 victory against Palmview.

Friday’s game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium. We’ll broadcast live at the stadium leading up to kick-off.