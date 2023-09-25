BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Our game of the week takes us to Brownsville where the Pace Vikings will face Harlingen South in a District 16-5A Division I clash.

Both teams won their district openers.

Harlingen South enters the contest on a 3-game winning streak.

“Coach Pardo does a great over there in Brownsville,” said Harlingen South head football coach Izzy Gonzalez. “We’re expecting to go out there, our main thing is to make sure we play mistake-free football. If we play mistake-free football, then we give ourselves a chance to be successful.”

We’ll be broadcasting from Sam’s Stadium leading up to kick-off between the Vikings and Hawks.