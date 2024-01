EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg Vela head football coach John Campbell is retiring from coaching.

ValleyCentral reached out to Campbell, who confirmed via text that he has retired.

Campbell took over as head coach at Vela in 2017. He guided the Sabercats to 12-1 records in his first two seasons at the school.

Campbell led the team to the third round of the playoffs four times during his seven years at the school.

Vela lost in the second round of the playoffs in 2022 and 2023.