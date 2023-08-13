EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Edinburg North returns 11 starters from last year’s Cougar squad that broke its 21-year title drought in district 31-6A.

The Cougars finished last season 8-3, 5-0 in district play. While capturing the district title, Edinburg North was bounced out of the playoffs in the first round by Los Fresnos.

All offseason, the 30 returning lettermen have thought about that playoff loss and used it as motivation heading into 2023.

“The motivation of losing in the first round,” Miguel Leal, senior lineman said. “That really took a toll on all of us, and we want to get back there and go farther than we’ve ever been.”

Sophomore Tyler Ruiz will start under center for an experienced group up front. While Head Coach Damian Gonzalez said he [Ruiz] and other skill position players may be young, last year’s experience will be beneficial.

“We’re very young, but we have a lot of experience,” Edinburg North Head Football Coach Damian Gonzalez said. “I think coming back in key positions is going to help the transition from losing all of those seniors, but the kids are excited, as is our staff.”

The identity of this year’s Cougar squad is to be determined. However, the same goal remains: win the district championship.

“We just want to get back to another district championship,” Isaiah Rico, senior linebacker, said. “It’s all we’re looking forward to, and we want to get back into the playoffs again, but this time, we want to pass the first round.”

Edinburg North kicks off its 2023 campaign against Vela Friday, August 25.