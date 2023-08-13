EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Discipline, toughness and success are the three pillars Edinburg High football strives for each season.

2023 is no different for the Bobcats. Edinburg finished last season 6-5, losing in the first round of the playoffs to Weslaco in overtime.

Aside from the heartbreaking loss to end their season, the Bobcats finished district play 4-1. They lost lots of seniors from last year’s team, but the production is expected to remain the same.

Jae T. Santa Maria enters his junior season at quarterback for Edinburg. Santa Maria a dual-threat, rushing for 643 yards and throwing for 415 yards in 2022.

Regardless of stats, Head Coach Rene Guzman said, “our biggest opponent is ourselves, so to meet that standard, we got to show up and work. We also have to respect our opponent, respect ourselves, respect each other and respect the program.”

The Bobcats face McAllen week one on Thursday, August 24.