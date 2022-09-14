ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edcouch-Elsa football team prides itself on playing great defense.

“We’re tough, aggressive and flying to the football,” said head coach Victor Cardenas. “That’s who we are and that’s what we’re going to do.”

The Yellow Jackets have given up a total of 13 points in back-to-back wins against Raymondville and Rivera.

Their next opponent, Donna, has lit up the scoreboard this season.

The undefeated Redskins have eclipsed the 50-point mark in two of their three victories.

“Going to be a deciding factor for where we are in our season,” Cardenas said. “Donna is explosive. Lots of weapons offensively, a lot of speed.”

Friday’s game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Benny Layton Memorial Stadium.