EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) – 2023 marks year two of Victor Cardenas at the helm of Edcouch-Elsa football.

The Yellow Jackets finished 4-7 under Cardenas in his first season, losing to Sharyland in round one of the playoffs.

It was a young swarm of Yellow Jackets last season, and the same trend continues into 2023.

The team is mostly made up of juniors, but Cardenas believes last season was a big learning point his guys.

“This group of Yellow Jackets we got here have been forged by the fire,” said Victor Cardenas, Edcouch-Elsa Head Football Coach. “I know that this team is ready to go, ready to perform. They’re excited to be here everyday at practice. They haven’t faltered, not once.”

The Yellow Jackets look to Elijah Trevino to run the offense, which looks a little bit different this season. With lots of speed on the outside, Edcouch-Elsa will run a more uptempo offense.

Edcouch-Elsa expects slot receiver Jayreed Amaya to have a break-out season.

One of the few seniors on the roster, Amaya doesn’t want to leave anything on the table in his final season.

“It means everything,” said Jayreed Amaya, senior receiver. “I’m trying to break records here. As for the team, we’re trying to have a better record than last year and get back to the playoffs.”

On the other side of the ball, the Yellow Jackets look to uphold its hard nosed defense.

“Last year was a big turning point for us,” said Troy Barco, junior linebacker. “We will come back up under our head coach [Cardenas], and we’re just excited to be the thunder defense again. Bring back tradition.”

Edcouch-Elsa travels to Corpus Christi week one to face Carroll at 6 p.m., Saturday, August 26th.