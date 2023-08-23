MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Economedes football program is looking is hoping to deliver more wins in 2023.

The Jaguars went 1-9 in 2022.

Economedes head coach Raul Salas took over the program last July, leaving him with a small amount of time to implement his coaching ideas leading into the 2022 season.

He’s excited to see what the team can do after having an offseason with the team.

“Think the kids have responded well,” Salas said. “Think a lot of the stuff we weren’t able to do last year, we were able to finally put something together and give them a good base.”

“We’ve come together more as a team, brothers and a family,” said senior defensive end Fernando Morales. “With that bond, we’ll come back more powerful and better.”

“We’re all nervous, right,” added senior linebacker Charlie Bell. “At end of the day we’re gonna go out there and play our best, like we do in practice.”

The Jaguars’ first game in on Friday Aug. 25 against Donna North.