DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Donna North’s young core returns hungrier than ever to reach the playoffs.

The 2023 season marks the ten-year anniversary of the Chiefs’ football program. 2022 saw Donna North jump out to its best start in program history, 2-0.

The winning, however, stopped there. The Chiefs finished 2-8, last place in District 16-5A. A bright spot for Donna North’s offense was quarterback Jaime Arciniega.

Arciniega took over the role during the season. Now a junior, Arciniega gained experience and has a full offseason under his belt heading into Week 1.

“Our team is feeling pretty good now,” Jaime Arciniega, Donna North quarterback said. “I’m getting more chemistry with the receivers, linemen and just working on pace with everyone else.”

Head Coach Juan Cuevas has 16 returners total from last year’s squad. He believes the experience his young group gained from last season will show in 2023.

“We feel very good about that position [quarterback] in particular,” said Cuevas. “But again, it’s the consistency and experience that our young players gained last year, so that’s really what we’re trying to build on,” Cuevas said.

The Chiefs host Edinburg Economedes Week 1 on Friday, August 25.