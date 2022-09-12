DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Donna football team is on a roll to start the 2022 season.

The Redskins are 3-0. They won a total of three games in 2021.

Donna eclipsed the 50-point mark in two of their three wins.

“We have a lot of speed on the team,” said senior receiver Marc Zamorano. “Whoever gets the ball can break it loose. It’s a good weapon.”

The Redskins’ next game will be their toughest to date, a road game at Edcouch-Elsa on Friday night.

The Yellow Jackets have a 2-1 record. The Yellow Jackets have given up a total of 13 points in their two victories.

“Definitely expecting a tough game,” said sophomore Donna quarterback Geoffrey LeFevre. “Right now, just get the ball into the playmakers’ hands and let them do their thing.”

“Expecting it to be physical,” said Donna senior linebacker Matthew Lopez. “They’re a good team. They run a tight offense, but we believe we can beat them.”

Friday night’s game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Benny Layton Memorial Stadium.