DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Donna aims for the district title in 2023 after a first-round exit in 2022.

The Redskins finished last year 7-4. Donna placed fourth in District 16-5A, resulting in a matchup with a red-hot PSJA North team in the first round.

The high powered-offense doesn’t look to slow down in 2023. Donna put up 50-plus point efforts in three of its eleven games last year, and quarterback Geoffrey LeFevre returns for his junior season, taking all snaps under center for the Redskins.

The defense is younger. Senior defensive end Gabriel Enriquez will be the anchor for the Redskins’ defense.

Despite the inexperience on defense, Enriquez said, “I think the next step is getting a playoff win. This year, we bring some good quality football, and I think that it’s football this town is going to be proud of.”

The program that hadn’t reached 7 wins since 2015 (8-3), but Head Coach Mike Gonzales and his staff see this team taking the next step forward this season.

“Our goal is to make the playoffs,” said Mike Gonzales, Donna Head Football Coach. “That’s the expectation for Donna High School. I think we’ve set that standard. This is going to be year four, and we hope to make a run for the district championship. We want a gold football. We’ve been working hard. These kids want it. That’s part of our goals.”

“That gold football, right?” said Geoffrey LeFevre, junior quarterback. “That’s what we strive for. It’s just a matter of putting in the work and getting to it.”

Donna kicks off its 2023 season on the road against La Feria Friday, August 25.