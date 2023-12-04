BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers are making history as the last high school football team standing from the Rio Grande Valley heading to the state semi-finals.

“If we make it, that would be a dream come true,” said Sergio Sosa, a quarterback junior with the Brownsville Veterans Memorial football team.

The Chargers became the first team from the Rio Grande Valley to reach the state semi-finals since Port Isabel in 2003.

“It means a lot, especially when we just made history, we’re just making even more history, I’m speechless,” quarterback Storm Montoya said.

The odds were stacked against Brownsville Veterans entering halftime on Friday night in front of a sold out crowd at Sams Stadium.

However, players say they had to keep pushing.

“I mean we’re still not done, I know that people were leaving the stadium early, they thought it was over,” Nick Tovar, senior tight end said. “We believed that it wasn’t over I mean I’m just happy. It’s emotional you know.”

In a historic perspective, Brownsville Veterans are the regional representative, the last team standing from South Texas and the last team standing from the Valley.

“We know that a birth to the state championship game for the Valley team is at stake here and we’re not taking that lightly,” head football coach J.C. Ramirez said.

Ramirez says all the acknowledgment from the community is much appreciated but it’s important to keep the team focused.

“All the honors, the awards, the accolades the pats on the back they’re great but my responsibility is to my team and my coaches,” Ramirez said.

Currently, booster club officials say their biggest challenge at this moment is getting players’ parents tickets for Friday’s game, as both visitors and home sides are completely sold out.

Veterans Memorial will face off against Smithson Valley at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 8 at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi.