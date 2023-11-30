BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Veterans will face off against Corpus Christi Miller in the Region IV-5A Division I title game.

The game is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. at Sams Memorial Stadium in Brownsville.

The game comes a week after the Chargers defeated PSJA North in the third round of the playoffs by a score of 45-28.

The Chargers leaned on the running game, with junior Alvin Trevillion picking up 115 yards on the ground on 22 carries, according to Maxpreps.

Quarterback Michael Montoya threw for 117 yards and two touchdowns, with receivers Gilbert Trillo and Gerry Gomez combining for over 150 yards and three TDs.

Trillo also left his mark defensively, cutting off a route to make a leaping interception. Max Fernandez would finish the game with a team-high 11 tackles.

Tickets for the game are sold out.

A livestream of the game will be shared in this article Friday.