BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Students, faculty and staff, will be dismissed early in honor of the Veterans Memorial Early College High School Semi-Finals Championship football game, the Brownsville Independent School District announced.

The championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 8 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The early dismissal schedule is as follows:

Middle Schools – 11:45 a.m.

Elementary Schools – 12:15 p.m.

Early College High Schools – 1:00 p.m.

BISD employees will be allowed to follow the early dismissal schedule with the exception that they must complete their 40 hours by 1 p.m. on Dec. 8.

“If the 40-hour work week is not worked by employees, the employee will be docked for the time not worked,” BISD stated in its release.

Any employee who works at the Administration Buildings will be released at 1 p.m. on Dec. 8 but must work straight through 1 p.m.

BISD administration has allowed all employees, faculty and staff, to wear school colors in support of the Veterans Football team. The school color schedule is as follows: