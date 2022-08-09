PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — New Valley View football coach Hector Ayala and his coaching staff are bringing positive energy to his Tigers.

“Looking real good, better than last year,” said senior running back Johnny Chavez. “These coaches got us working hard, harder than we have before.”

The Tigers didn’t have a season in 2020 because of Covid-19.

In 2021, they went 1-9.

Ayala is introducing a simplified offensive game plan as they look to rebuild.

Defensively, Ayala says his team is doing well in practice.

“Defensively whole new scheme,” Ayala said. “Gonna attack more and be more aggressive. What we’ve seen in practice, they’ve done a good job. Kind of stumped us on offense a bit. That’s good, I don’t mind.”

“We’re just trying to execute our game plan,” said Felipe Zarate, a senior receiver/safety. “Getting better one percent everyday.”

The Tigers will open their season on Friday, Aug. 26 against Hidalgo.