HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The high school football season got underway in the Rio Grande Valley with six games.

Mission Veterans snapped a 4-game losing streak against rival Mission.

The Patriots outscored the Eagles 18-6 in the second half en route to a 32-20 victory.

In Brownsville, the Sharyland Rattlers kicked off their season with a 34-17 victory over Pace.

Scores

Mission Veterans 32, Mission 20 (F)

Sharyland 34, Pace 17 (F)

Rivera 7, La Joya 0 (F)

Palmview 30, PSJA Southwest 7 (F)

Donna North 26, Economedes 6 (F)

Port Isabel 41, Lyford 40 (F/OT)