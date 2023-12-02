BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Brownsville Veterans took the underdog role to heart, scoring 28 unanswered points to punch their ticket to the Class 5A DI semifinals.

The Chargers became the first team from the Rio Grande Valley to reach the state semifinals since Port Isabel in 2003.

The odds were stacked against Brownsville Veterans entering halftime in front of a sold out Sams Stadium. The Chargers trailed 14-0 after the first half.

To make things worse, Corpus Christi Miller returned the second half kickoff to make it a 21-0 advantage.

“I knew that if we dug deep, we could find what we needed to turn the tables on them,” JC Ramirez, Brownsville Veterans Head Football Coach, said.

That is exactly what this Chargers team did: dug deep.

Junior quarterback Storm Montoya exploded for four touchdowns in the second half, including the game tying touchdown with under two minutes to go.

When the lights shined brightest, the Charger’s star emerged: senior defensive back/wide receiver Gilbert Trillo. Trillo recovered a forced fumble with 1:15 left in the ball game. With 25 seconds to go, Trillo fought his way into the end zone from 20 yards out. That gave Brownsville Veterans its first lead all evening.

Trillo’s effort, he said, “To go win. That’s all I got to say. To go win.”

Corpus Christi Miller had one last chance to tie the game as time expired. Trillo dropped back into coverage and forced the incompletion in the back of the end zone, punching the Charger’s ticket to the fifth round.

In front of the entire city of Brownsville, the Charger’s dedicated their performance to the city.

“This is for Brownsville, man,” Montoya said. “We don’t get much love down here, and this is what I do it for, for Brownsville and the RGV.”

The Chargers will face Smithson Valley on Dec. 8 at Buccaneer Stadium. Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m.