PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Monty Stumbaugh and Tony Villarreal reminisced about their state semifinal teams as Brownsville Veterans Memorial prepared for theirs.

Stumbaugh was the last head coach from the Rio Grande Valley to reach the Final Four. He took Port Isabel back in 2003. That team was 6-4 as they headed into the postseason.

“What they’ve done, it just doesn’t happen very often,” Stumbaugh said. “I don’t care what division it is. To get this far is very, very tough, and it takes a lot of dedication and a lot of hard work.”

Before Stumbaugh’s semi-final berth, current Port Isabel Head Coach Tony Villarreal also took the Tarpons to the semifinals.

Villarreal clinched a Final Four berth in 1994. Port Isabel went 13-1-1 that season, the best record in school history.

Villarreal said, “It’s a special time, and I know in ‘94 we did the same. We had somewhat of a good team, and we took it as far as we could. It’s a great tribute to what Coach Ramirez has done this season.”

Stumbaugh and Villarreal vividly remembered their respective runs in the postseason. They both agreed that it was a combination of luck, skill, and belief among their teams that got them where few teams from the Rio Grande Valley have gone.

Stumbaugh recounted his team from 2002 that reached the third round.

“We got in the third round and played Bandera,” Stumbaugh said. “We dropped a pass in the end zone, a kid slipped. Whatever, part of the game, but we got beat 27-24. Bandera won state that year and every kid on that team said, ‘Coach, that could be us.’”

Following that third-round exit, Stumbaugh and the Tarpons came back on a mission. In 2003, Port Isabel was a part of the highest-scoring Texas high school football game up until that point.

The Tarpons won a shootout against Altair Rice in the regional final, sending them to the semifinals.

“It was the third overtime,” Stumbaugh said. “It was fourth down, and we were on the five-yard line. We got to score and have to go for two. Everybody in the whole stadium knows what we’re going to run.”

The play fell on the shoulders of then-sophomore fullback Johnny Nieto. Nieto still remembers the emotions he felt in that quarter-final thriller.

“They called the play, and it was for me,” Nieto said. “I was nervous, but once the ball was snapped, I just caught the ball and ran as hard as I could, and ended up scoring.”

Brownsville Veterans Head Coach JC Ramirez now joins the small list of coaches to reach the state semi-finals.

As the Chargers get set for their match-up with Smithson Valley, Stumbaugh and Villarreal had a message for Ramirez.

“I don’t know if he’ll ever be back again, but knowing him and knowing the situation he’s in, he probably will be,” Villarreal said. “Still, you gotta take it as it comes because you never know if you’ll get back there again.”

“Sometimes it works out. Sometimes it doesn’t,” Stumbaugh said. “But to be able to do that with the group of kids that I had, they’re very special in my heart. This town is like my second home, so I’ll never forget it.”

Brownsville Veterans will face Smithson Valley at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi. Kickoff is set for Friday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m.