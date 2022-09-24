HARLINGEN (ValleyCentral) – From the sweet taste of pan dulce to the loud and festive conjunto music. Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates every feature that makes up the culture.

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. NBC23 and CBS4 are highlighting everything local; from the food and history to lucha libre and music.

Throughout the month, ValleyCentral will air stories every Thursday celebrating the wide range of pride the Rio Grande Valley has.

You can watch a special 30-minute broadcast this weekend:

Saturday, Sept. 24:

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect updated show times. Due to the President’s Cup Golf Tournament, the Saturday Showing has been pushed.

Sunday, Sept. 25:

CBS 4 at 5:30 p.m., following the Houston Texans vs. the Chicago Bears NFL game.

NBC 23 at 10:30 p.m., following NBC Sunday Night football.

Click here to keep up with the dozens of national features!