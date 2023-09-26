WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Two Valley-natives get the opportunity of a lifetime representing Mexico on the softball diamond.

Pharr-native Aztrid Reyes and Weslaco-native Clarissa Mejia were selected to the U15 Mexico National team. Both will compete in the first ever Women’s Softball World Cup in Tokyo, Japan, in October.

“I’m really honored by it,” Mejia said. “I have so many people in Mexico, family, friends who are rooting for me, and I’m just grateful to be able to honor them and represent Mexico.”

“It means everything to me to represent my second country, my second home, my family in Mexico,” said Reyes.

The two Valley-natives grew up playing softball together. Mejia and Reyes played in tournaments nationwide, even across the globe.

Courtesy: Reyes Family

Mejia and Reyes played in Peru earlier this year. Aside from the play on the diamond, both are excited to experience a new culture.

“I’m excited to meet people from Japan,” Mejia said. “Also, the sushi and noodles will be interesting. Hopefully, there won’t be fish eyes in them.”

“I’m also looking forward to the noodles,” Reyes said.

Once they step between the foul lines, Mejia and Reyes mean business. Mejia said, “I hope to go over there and bring home the gold. Not only for myself, but my whole family in Mexico.”

Courtesy: Reyes Family Courtesy: Reyes Family

For these two Valley girls, playing softball means more than just the game itself. It represents the names on their jerseys and the country they will represent.