Three generations put pride on every plate at family-run restaurant

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Thousands of cars drive to and from Port Isabel making Julia’s Restaurant be in one of Los Fresnos’ busiest streets.

Teachers, city employees, first responders, and locals grab a quick bite at, Julia’s Restaurant, one of the highest Yelp-reviewed eateries.

“People love our breakfast!” raved owner Julia Mancias when asked what they are best known for.

If you walk in after the breakfast or lunch rush, you’ll have just missed the crowd but not the stacks of empty plates.

There is pride on every plate at Julia’s and behind every meal is a family tradition.

“In December, it’ll be 30 years.”

With decades of walking in and out of the kitchen, the grandmother is ready to hang up the apron and hand it off to her son Jimmy.

“But I’ll still be coming to the restaurant. I don’t think I want to be home all the time because I love being here.”

Commitment is a large part of success.

Julia went from employee to employer. She bought the restaurant from the people who she worked for back in 1991. Since then, she’s worked every job, hired, fired, and brought in the family to show them the ropes.

As she nears retirement, her sons will inherit her work ethic and standards.

“I want to keep it the same,” said Jimmy Castillo.