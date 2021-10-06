Hispanic Heritage Month: Thriving paleteria business stays true to Mexican roots

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville family-owned popsicle business has been in operation for over 30 years. They said they remain strong because of originality, authenticity, and staying true to their Mexican roots.

Co-owner of La Pale Frozen Fruit Bar Daisy Alcazar said they wanted to make their business, which is a traditional paleteria, open to everyone.

“The frozen fruit bar, we want to incorporate the bilingualism here in the valley. We really wanted to make it bilingual to where we’re just not for Mexico, we really wanted to make this a valley thing,” said Alcazar.

A big part of their popular popsicles, Alcazar said comes from their Mexican heritage

“We do try to stay very authentic, the highest quality we have. The recipes that we have originated from my father-in-law. He has been in this business for about 48-50 years around there and we did learn from him,” said Alcazar.

Alcazar said when people taste their popsicles she wants them to feel like they are getting a taste of Mexico without being in Mexico.

“It is very important because people will know. They can buy you one but if it’s not there and they can’t get that piece of Mexico when they eat it, they won’t come back,” said Alcazar.

Their business also has many flavors for their customers to choose from.

“They get to see we have over 50 flavors of paletas, we have over 30 flavors of ice cream and they get to see that again and that transmits to their kids now,” said Alcazar.

The high demand, Alcazar said, has helped La Pale get through the pandemic and prepare for more.

“Our top seller is Mango Chamoy. When I tell you we make over 5,000 paletas a week just off that flavor and it doesn’t matter if we make 1,000, 2,000, 3,000 we will be sold out by Monday,” said Alcazar.

Alcazar said they are expecting to have another location on South Padre Island by next summer.