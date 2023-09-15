HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In observance of Hispanic Heritage Month, CBS4 and NBC23 are dedicating their newscasts to recognize and celebrate the contributions, diverse cultures and extensive histories of the American Latino community.

Hispanic Heritage Month takes place Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. NBC23 and CBS4 are highlighting everything local; from the historic sounds of the Rio Grande Valley to those who helped shape future generations of Latino creators.

Throughout the month, our station will air stories every Monday and Wednesday celebrating the people of the Rio Grande Valley.

You can watch a special 30-minute broadcast this weekend featuring the following stories at 5 p.m. on NBC23 and 6:30 p.m. on CBS4.

The Texas Conjunto Music Hall of Fame and Museum is tucked away in downtown San Benito which is known as the birthplace of conjunto music. This family has been running the museum for two generations and is surrounded by memories as early as the 1930s

Nearly seven years after he first started flipping patties out of a food truck, the Latino owner is set to open his sixth restaurant in the Rio Grande Valle. One of his best sellers on the menu is the si pancho burger, which was originated by his father.

Originally from Linares, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, Gloria Canales founded the Gloria Canales School of Dance in 1975. Since then, Canales has danced her way into many hearts, inspiring generations of dancers.

Two brothers have been serving the RGV for the past five years by making Mexican ice cream from scratch at their business in Mission called La Garrafa.