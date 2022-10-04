President Joe Biden awards the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to Julieta Garcia during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Garcia is a former president of the University of Texas at Brownsville, and the first Latina to become a college president. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley is known as ‘casa’ or home for many. Seeds are planted here, paths begin here. Hispanic heritage, tradition, and culture go well beyond our home.

Dr. Julieta Garcia knows exactly what that means. She has served and transformed the community for the past three decades giving thousands of students a higher education and opportunity.

“I was kind of teacher at heart, I would teach the kids at home, right and the neighborhood and kind of gather them around, and I always somehow became the teacher,” Garcia said.

For some, teaching is a calling. For Garcia, it was natural and what she loved to do.

“My mother said to us, if you’re given gifts, you have to use them for yourself, but also for others,” Garcia said.

After years in the classroom, she wanted to do more. By age 30, she was asked to be the Academic Dean of South Texas College. When the president position opened, she applied and got it.

She was the first female Hispanic president of a U.S. College or University, and she wasn’t stopping there.

“We need a university here we need for people that are not mobile, and that’s the majority of our community. We need access here,” Garcia said. “The way to do that is to develop a product that doesn’t leave, a product that stays. Like the people who have left, but come back, and want to give back to their communities in their own new way.”

Garcia, with the help of her colleagues, built the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Brownsville campus from the ground up.

“We planted all the trees, and so I sanded a tree every Wednesday. Yeah, I mean small things, right? Little things that we invented the Paseos, we invented the style of the campus. We invented what you see here,” Garcia said.

Her efforts are well known in the Rio Grande Valley, but the seeds she’s planted and the opportunity she’s given to so many were noticed by our nation’s president.

She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom this July, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

“When you get something like this, and you can share it with a community where it should be shared, then that’s extraordinary,” Garcia said. “Everybody felt they got it, what I got from notes, phone calls, and flowers that came, we did we did good work, we did good work.”

Garcia says so many people we a part of that journey up until that moment–including her parents, who she says, grew up without opportunity.

“Imagine going your whole life, knowing you could have done that. But you have responsibilities with a family or you couldn’t, couldn’t do it. I didn’t want anyone to ever go through that.” Garcia said.

After nearly 30 years of holding the title of college and then university president, she’s still inspiring, now as a professor teaching public speaking, and a class called ‘Latinas in Leadership.’

“There’s always work to be done,” Garcia said. “You have to find where you’re meant to be for the next phase of your life. I think I found it.”

Garcia’s legacy continues on the local and national levels. She’s on the board of a few committees and is working with Texas 2036, helping form what the state will look like on certain health issues highways, education, and more.