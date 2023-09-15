MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) – With South Texas always feeling the heat almost year-round, people across the Rio Grande Valley are looking for a cool treat.

Two brothers have been serving the RGV for the past five years by making Mexican ice cream from scratch at their business in Mission called La Garrafa.

“Our business is Mexican ice cream,” said Michael Martinez, co-founder of La Garrafa. “It’s from Jalisco, Mexico and our grandparents actually brought the ice cream from over there.”

Michael and his older brother Marco have always had a passion for making Mexican ice cream since it has been passed down in their family for generations. The Martinez brothers were just teenagers when their grandparents taught them how to make it.

The grandparents used to sell their ice cream at flea markets in Mexico.

“For the flea markets we would help them do the ice cream,” Michael said. We would get the ice salt and the mixture, and we would start churning the bucket.”

Once Marco and Michael learned the ice cream-making skill, they decided to bring it to the RGV. The brothers first started their business by serving at catering events. But it did not take long for La Garrafa Ice Cream to become a great demand. In 2021, the brothers opened their store in Misson, Texas.

Marco tells ValleyCentral it was important to him to bring La Garrafa to the RGV since he says there are very few people who know how to make the ice cream,

“This ice cream comes from Jalisco and my grandparents are actually from Totatiche,” Marco said. “Over there you can find this kind of ice cream on every corner, so we said you know what let’s bring it over. We have never seen something like this in the Valley.”

While Marco and Michael have always stayed true to their grandparents’ recipes, they are also turning it into something of their own with specialty flavors like Gansito and Oreo.

However, the process of making the ice cream can be challenging at times since they use an old-fashioned bucket called La Garrafa.

“The Garrafa is where the ice cream is made,” Marco said. “So, usually we use ice and salt and churn it in the tub for about 30 to 45 minutes by hand.”

All the hard work pays off for the brothers when their customers enjoy their ice cream, some of them being taken back to simpler times.

“This lady came in and started trying the ice cream and whenever she tried the coco one she was so impressed that it took her back to her childhood,” Marco said.

While the Martinez brothers have had plenty of success so far, they are looking forward to making sure La Garrafa ice cream is here to stay for the next generation.

La Garrafa also has an ice cream truck and is making plans to get more trucks in the future. You can visit La Garrafa at 308 North Shary Rd. Monday through Saturday.