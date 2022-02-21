HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In an area where few people look like you, incidents of racism can be difficult to navigate.

Destini Thomas, a 23-year-old Black woman from Hidalgo County is now sharing her experiences growing up as a young Black woman in the RGV.

“I remember going through my Facebook and just unfriending, unfriending, unfriending, unfriending because I saw so much negativity,” Thomas said. “It was so ugly to me.”

A Twitter thread detailing her experiences in the Rio Grande Valley had Thomas’ notifications buzzing in 2020.

It was at the height of the George Floyd protests following his death, and Thomas says, she’d had enough of the racism she says she experienced in the Valley.

“I just felt like, I was a ticking time bomb,” she said. “I just wanted to say something so bad and I’m not the type of person to … like speak up, I’m very shy [and] I’m very to myself.”

Thomas tells Local 23 she loves the Valley. It’s her home.

She attended school in Donna, and went to College at UTRGV, just like her parents who attended the university when it was UT-Pan American.

“Honestly I love the Valley,” Thomas said.

Her background is similar to many Valley natives. Her grandparents came to the U.S. from Mexico to work in the fields, in California.

She says they eventually moved to the RGV to be closer to family.

Destini’s father is Black, her mother is Hispanic, and at times, she says she felt like an outsider.

“They’d be like well you’re like Black, you’re not really Mexican,” she said. “And I’m like okay I guess, but also when I would visit people in Houston, they’d be like well you’re Mexican you’re not Black. So, then it’s like what am I if I’m not one and I’m not the other … what is it?”

Her feelings of isolation can resonate with many Black immigrants, who often cross Valley borders in hopes of a better life, and, regardless of status antiblackness continues to be a global issue.

“When we talk about immigration being a Black issue, we talk about the fact that you’re Black first,” Patrice Lawrence said.

Patrice Lawrence is the executive director of UndocuBlack Network.

UndocuBlack Network is organization that provides resources to currently and formerly undocumented Black immigrants.

“There seems to be a different way how folks are treated depending on their ethnicity, their race and sometimes that even happens within country of origin,” Lawrence said

It’s been nearly two years since Destini’s tweets sparked critical conversations.

“I felt like … at the time, it was like a trend … like people saw it as a trend,” she said. “People were bored, we were in quarantine, and we were doing this and that, and it was just something everyone just kind of hoped on … like … now Black lives matter, what about before? What about now?”

Now, Thomas says she hopes to see a change, and for people to think before they speak.

“I think… the thing people don’t realize is offensive, is when they ask you where you’re from,” she said. “They’re like oh so where are you from, and [say] I’m from Weslaco, Donna … they’re like no but where are you originally from? It’s kind of like why would you ask me where I’m originally from if I just said, Hey I’m from here.”

She also says these lessons start at home.

“A person is a person, and you should treat them kindly regardless.”