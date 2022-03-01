MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In the Rio Grande Valley, one local hairstylist is aiming to make a difference.

Nya Gatluak was born in Ethiopia, raised by two Sudanese parents, and works as a professional hairstylist at a local shop called Braids by Beckaa.

For her, braiding hair is an art and a way to empower women.

“It’s a great experience for me and for them,” she said.

Gatluak says over the years, many women have been seeking out professional hair braiders in the Valley. But for black women and children, Gatluak says braids, and other natural and protective hairstyles are not always embraced by society, or in the workplace.

According to a 2019 CROWN research study conducted by Dove, a “Black woman is 80% more likely to change her natural hair to meet social norms or expectations at work.

Gatluak says she’s heard these stories and testimonies from black clients.

Gatluak believes this is due to societal pressures, and this shouldn’t be the case.

She says black women should be able “To go to work and to wear [hair] in cornrows and be accepted and not judged.”

But too often, Gatluak says this is not the experience for black women.

According to the previously mentioned Dove study, “Black women are 1.5 times more likely to be sent home or know of a Black woman sent home from the workplace because of her hair.”

It also states that “53% of Black mothers say their daughters have experienced race-based hair discrimination as early as five years old.”

Theresa Gatling, a local pastor and activist, says she also grew up aware of her hair, her texture and how it would be perceived growing up.

“I remember asking my mother when I was in Kindergarten or 1st grade why I couldn’t leave my hair hanging out like all of my other friends at school. She said, “You just can’t.”

Gatling has since grown to embrace her natural hair, wearing braids at times, but says not all black women feel comfortable doing this.

Gatling says she now takes pride in her hair, understanding that braids, dreads, and twists all reflect black culture.

Gatling cites braids as an ancestral nod, dating back to slavery and Africa–feeling proud when she chooses to wear natural and protective styles.

“It even represented your tribe in Africa, and your place in the tribe. Whether you were royalty or not,” Gatling said. “I love my hair.”

This love for braids and similar hairstyles has even spawned recent legislation, like the CROWN ACT.

The CROWN ACT stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.”

According to the CROWN ACT’s website, “It’s a law that prohibits race-based discrimination, which is the denial of employment and educational opportunities because of hair texture and or protective hairstyles, including braids, locs, twists, or bantu knots.”

The CROWN ACT was first introduced in California in January of 2019.

“I think it needs to be legislated because people don’t quite get it,” Gatling said.

It was introduced in Texas in November of 2020 by Representative Rhetta Bowers, but died in May of 2021, and is still not law.

“We need more legislation like this,” Gatluak said. “Black hair is beautiful, and it should be celebrated.”