MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Faith Fellowship Church in McAllen is one of the few African American-led churches in the Rio Grande Valley.

Since 1997, Pastor Michael Smith and his wife Sharon have run the church. The original mission was to preach to the local black community, but it has since evolved.

“Once you are doing what God has called you to do, you want to continue to do it. So when God told us to start this one up it was to be a ‘black church’ but God has done something different since then,” Smith said. “So we have a church that is not just an African American church, we have an African American Pastor and First Lady but our church is more decultured.”

Monica Rodriguez is one of the many worshipers at Faith Fellowship and is now a Minister. Rodriguez said having a multicultural church is unique. But regardless of different backgrounds, the congregation has one thing in common, and that is staying true to their faith.

“It’s beautiful to see how every culture celebrates that and how we can come together,” Rodriguez said. “It’s beautiful, plus the Lord doesn’t see color, God doesn’t see color he’s created beautifully and wonderfully.”

With a small African American population in the RGV, First Lady Sharon Smith tells ValleyCentral the church offers an opportunity to educate others.

“When people don’t know, they ask questions,” Smith said. ” So this is a good opportunity for us to make them aware that African Americans did live in the Valley, we did go to church.”

Faith Fellowship Church is looking to expand and always welcomes new worshipers. The church is located at 600 South 21st. in McAllen and holds services every Sunday at 10:30 a.m.