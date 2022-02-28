HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A district of choice – that was George McShan’s goal for Harlingen CISD, after dedicating more than 30 years to both the community and education.

“He said…’have you ever thought about running for president?’ And he was serious, and I thought about it,” McShan said.

As the saying goes, if you put your mind to it, you can achieve anything – and that’s true for McShan.

He has served as school board president for Harlingen CISD, as well as dean and president of the school board at the state and national levels.

“I became a change agent,” McShan said. “I wanted to give people opportunities that I didn’t have.”

McShan said growing up in a segregated and divided community was not easy.

“I went to the black school and another bus driver went to the white school. I graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in 1965, in Elgin, Texas. Little did I know, opportunities for me were limited.” McShan said. “I only had one choice, and that was the black school.”

McShan saw how education could change his life path and used it to create an impact.

“I started out as a teacher in Brownsville High School in Brownsville, Texas in 1968,” McShan said. “Little did I know that I would spend the rest of my life here.”

In his 30 years, he’s added numerous schools to Harlingen CISD and is paving the same path for students today.

“We have evolved from having one high school to having two comprehensive high schools,” McShan said. “Once I was in the position to make a change I made courageous changes.”

McShan has made education his legacy, from adding diversity to school boards and staff to honoring black history with a statue placed at Booker T. Washington High School in Harlingen. Through education, he’s is now providing opportunities to students today and for the future.

“If we work as one and act as one, we’re all going to be much better,” McShan said. “We’re going to reach that American dream.”