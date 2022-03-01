SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — “The Blacks went to one school which they called the colored school, the Hispanics went to one school they called the Mexican school, and the Whites went to one school which they called the real school I guess, but we were all separated,” said Lonnie Davis, a former student at the San Benito colored school.

Davis is a Rio Grande Valley native and recalled the all-Black school once located in San Benito.

Davis is a distant relative of Jean-Marie Callandret and his wife Fannie, the family who founded the colored school.

Photos courtesy of Lonnie Davis; Photos from school days at HCISD and San Benito ISD











“Joe Callandret was a Louisiana native who came down here when San Benito was first founded,” said San Benito Historical Society Treasurer Sandra Tumberlinson. “He bought land, he was a farmer, he was a businessman, he was an entrepreneur, he developed a subdivision.”

Tumberlinson said the school played a vital role in the education of Black children located in Rio Grande Valley at that time.

“This building right here used to be the colored school for the children in San Benito who were black and it was built in 1952 by the San Benito school district,” said Tumberlinson.

“It was a one-room schoolhouse probably one of the best teachers I’ve ever had was Mrs. Jackson,” said Davis.

Davis said his time at the Callandret’s school was an important part of his life, but one day that all changed.

“I was one of the first students to integrate to Harlingen High School,” said Davis. “Just one day you stepped off the bus and now they say you’re going to the white school black boy! So adjust!”

Davis looks back at integration with challenging memories.

“Because now we had been in a loving environment and now we were put in a hateful environment because those kids did not want us to go to that school, and it was horrible,” said Davis.

Now, Davis said he and his wife honor Black History every year.

Last year, the couple sent books to every Black student at Harlingen CISD, but their initiative did not stop there.

HCISD libraries are now incorporating books on Black history into their collections.

“I am talking to all school districts in the Valley should do this—they made books available in every single school on Black History subjects,” said Davis.

Davis, a U.S. Marine veteran, looked back at the memories of the Callandret’s school and pointed to a wall of photos of relatives and friends smiling at how far they have all come.