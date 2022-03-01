MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One way to commemorate Black History Month is to support Black-owned businesses, and Yummy’s Ice Cream and Mini Donuts in McAllen is one business that has thrived through the pandemic and change.

Peter Jurkin, owner of Yummy’s Ice Cream and Mini Donuts is from South Sudan, and after moving to the United States and making the Rio Grande Valley home, he has proven chasing a dream and hard work pays off.

“I’m from South Sudan, I grew up there I was born there, so I grow up in a big family in South Sudan,” said Jurkin.

He said an organization designed to help young students leave poor countries to pursue an education and sports helped him get to the United States as a teenager.

“They gave us a lot of opportunities to go start playing basketball and also go to school,” he said.

After attending high school and playing basketball in North Carolina, Jurkin received a basketball scholarship to Indiana University, where he met his wife a native of the Valley.

“I came to visit here the Valley. It’s really nice place. After I finished school, I decided where I want to stay, where I want to live. So, I came back here again and it’s a really good place to live in,” he said.

Jurkin said he decided after working with his mother and learning her recipes, a donut shop would be the way to go and opened his shop in McAllen.

“I just took what she taught me and just went from there because…she was a chef and she knew exactly what she was doing,” he said.

He explained that he opened at the start of the pandemic and went through difficult times because of it.

“We started during the pandemic, everything was closing, and we were opening, and it was heartbreaking you know. Seeing the street is empty and it’s one of the busiest streets, 10th street, and it was just empty and I was sitting there by myself,” said Jurkin.

In an effort to keep his shop open during the difficult times he decided to take on extra work.

“I did Uber Eats, Favor, and Grub Hub so I can pay rent and that’s what I did on the side. I would work in the morning to 3 and I would open here at 4,” he explained.

Jurkin said the community learned about his struggles and stepped up to help.

“People started sharing my stories, people started sharing about this location and everybody came out and I was the only one working, the line was all the way outside,” he said.

Jurkin said the Rio Grande Valley is still supportive to this day and enjoys his creations like “Yummy’s Special” which is a waffle bowl with ice cream and mini donuts.

Although Jurkin went through a lot of change and some challenging times, he remained positive and now has a message for anyone with a dream.

“Life is basically just like watering a tree or watering a flower. Everything needs attention. Anything you put attention to, it will grow. You put attention to your dream it will grow. You put attention into yourself, you will grow. Just don’t ever stop. If you have any dreams don’t stop,” said Jurkin.