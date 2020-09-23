Hidalgo County Polling Locations

Early Polling Locations
|Days
|Dates
|Hours
|Monday
|Oct. 12, 2020
|HOLIDAY
|Tuesday
|Oct. 13, 2020 – Oct. 17, 2020
|7 AM – 7 PM
|Sunday
|Oct. 18, 2020
|10 AM – 3 PM
|Monday
|Oct. 19, 2020 – Oct. 24, 2020
|7 AM – 7 PM
|Sunday
|Oct. 25, 2020
|10 AM – 3 PM
|Monday
|Oct. 26, 2020 – Oct. 30, 2020
|7 AM – 7 PM
|1. Alamo Sub
|Sgt. Fernando De La Rosa Lib.
|416 N. Tower Rd.
|2. Alton Sub
|Alton Recreation Center
|349 Dawes Ave.
|3. Donna Sub
|Amigo del Valle
|1408 Silver Ave.
|4. Edcouch Sub
|Fire Station
|200 W. Santa Rosa Ave.
|5. Edinburg Sub
|Elections Annex
|317 N. Closner
|6. Edinburg Sub
|UTRGV
|1201 W. University Dr.
|7. Edinburg Sub
|San Carlos Endowment Ctr
|107 N. Sunflower Rd.
|8. Elsa Sub
|Fire Station
|216 E. 4th St.
|9. Granjeno Sub
|Granjeno City Hall
|6603 S. FM 494
|10. Hidalgo Sub
|Hidalgo City Hall
|704 E. Ramon Ayala Dr.
|11. La Joya Sub
|La Joya Youth Center
|604 Salomon Chapa Dr.
|12. La Villa Sub
|Multi-Purpose Bldg.
|500 E. 9th St.
|13. McAllen Sub
|Lark Community Center
|2601 Lark Ave.
|14. McAllen Sub
|Fireman’s Pump House
|201 N. 1st St.
|15. McAllen Sub
|Palm View Community Ctr.
|3401 Jordan Rd.
|16. McAllen Sub
|STC Pecan Cooper Ctr.
|3201 Pecan Blvd.
|17. McAllen Sub
|STC Nursing Building B
|1901 S. McColl Rd.
|18. McAllen Sub
|Mercedes Civic Ctr.
|520 E. 2nd St.
|19. Mission Sub
|Mission Parks & Rec.
|721 Bryan Rd.
|20. Mission Sub
|Bannworth Gym
|1822 N. Shary Rd.
|21. Monte Alto Sub
|Monte Alto Elementary Gym
|25149 1st St.
|22. Palmview Sub
|Pct. #3 “The Mansion”
|2401 N. Moorefield Rd.
|23. Penitas Sub
|Pentias Public Library
|1111 S. Main St.
|24. Pharr Sub
|Jose Pepe Salinas Ctr.
|1011 W. Kelly Ave.
|25. Pharr Sub
|Development & Research Ctr.
|850 W. Dicker Rd.
|26. Pharr Sub
|Valley View 5th Grd.
|9701 S. Jackson Rd.
|27. Progreso Sub
|Progreso Community Ctr.
|510 FM 1015
|28. San Juan Sub
|Fire Station #2
|2301 N. Raul Longoria Rd.
|29. San Juan Sub
|San Juan Memorial Library
|1010 S. Standard St.
|30. Sullivan Sub
|Sullivan WIC Clinic
|371 W. Expressway 83
|31. Weslaco Sub
|Business V & E Center
|275 S. Kansas