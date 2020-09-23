Hidalgo County Polling Locations

Early Polling Locations

DaysDatesHours
MondayOct. 12, 2020HOLIDAY
TuesdayOct. 13, 2020 – Oct. 17, 20207 AM – 7 PM
SundayOct. 18, 202010 AM – 3 PM
MondayOct. 19, 2020 – Oct. 24, 20207 AM – 7 PM
SundayOct. 25, 202010 AM – 3 PM
MondayOct. 26, 2020 – Oct. 30, 20207 AM – 7 PM
1. Alamo SubSgt. Fernando De La Rosa Lib.416 N. Tower Rd.
2. Alton SubAlton Recreation Center349 Dawes Ave.
3. Donna SubAmigo del Valle1408 Silver Ave.
4. Edcouch SubFire Station200 W. Santa Rosa Ave.
5. Edinburg SubElections Annex317 N. Closner
6. Edinburg SubUTRGV1201 W. University Dr.
7. Edinburg SubSan Carlos Endowment Ctr107 N. Sunflower Rd.
8. Elsa SubFire Station216 E. 4th St.
9. Granjeno SubGranjeno City Hall6603 S. FM 494
10. Hidalgo SubHidalgo City Hall704 E. Ramon Ayala Dr.
11. La Joya SubLa Joya Youth Center604 Salomon Chapa Dr.
12. La Villa SubMulti-Purpose Bldg.500 E. 9th St.
13. McAllen SubLark Community Center2601 Lark Ave.
14. McAllen SubFireman’s Pump House201 N. 1st St.
15. McAllen SubPalm View Community Ctr.3401 Jordan Rd.
16. McAllen SubSTC Pecan Cooper Ctr.3201 Pecan Blvd.
17. McAllen SubSTC Nursing Building B1901 S. McColl Rd.
18. McAllen SubMercedes Civic Ctr.520 E. 2nd St.
19. Mission SubMission Parks & Rec.721 Bryan Rd.
20. Mission SubBannworth Gym1822 N. Shary Rd.
21. Monte Alto SubMonte Alto Elementary Gym25149 1st St.
22. Palmview SubPct. #3 “The Mansion”2401 N. Moorefield Rd.
23. Penitas SubPentias Public Library1111 S. Main St.
24. Pharr SubJose Pepe Salinas Ctr.1011 W. Kelly Ave.
25. Pharr SubDevelopment & Research Ctr.850 W. Dicker Rd.
26. Pharr SubValley View 5th Grd.9701 S. Jackson Rd.
27. Progreso SubProgreso Community Ctr.510 FM 1015
28. San Juan SubFire Station #22301 N. Raul Longoria Rd.
29. San Juan SubSan Juan Memorial Library1010 S. Standard St.
30. Sullivan SubSullivan WIC Clinic371 W. Expressway 83
31. Weslaco SubBusiness V & E Center275 S. Kansas

November 3rd Polling Locations

