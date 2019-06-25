Helpful Phone Numbers and Links

- Texas Emergency Management 1-512-424-2208
- Department of State Heatlh Services 1-888-963-7111, TDD 1-800-735-2989
- 211texasorg 211 or 1-877-541-7905
- Texas Department of Transportation Pharr Division 1-956-702-6102. Follow on Twitter and Facebook.
- Federal Emrgency Management Agency (FEMA) 1-202-646-2500. Follow on Twitter and Facebook.
- American Red Cross South Texas Chapter 1-956-423-0523 or 1-800-785-7851. Follow on Twitter and Facebook.
- Before venturing out, check DriveTexas.org for road closures/conditions! #tadd #txwx
- Brownsville Public Utilities Board 1-956-983-6121. Follow on Twitter and Facebook.
- AEP Texas 1-877-373-4858. Follow on Twitter and Facebook.
- Magic Valley Electric Cooperative 1-866-225-5683. Follow on Twitter and Facebook.
- TXU Energy South Texas 1-866-223-8508. Follow on Twitter and Facebook.
- Brownsville/South Padre Island Airport 1-956-542-4373. Follow on Twitter and Facebook.
- Harlingen Valley International Airport 1-956-430-8600. Follow on Twitter and Facebook.
- McAllen Miller International Airport 1-956-681-1500. Follow on Twitter and Facebook.
City Emergency Management Contacts
|Brownsville: 956.504.7405
2600 Central Blvd.
Email: odeeleal@cob.us
|Harlingen: 956.216.5000
118 E. Tyler Ave.
|South Padre Island: 956.761.3830
4601 Padre Blvd.
Email: jpigg@MySPI.org
|Port Isabel: 956.943.2727
110 W. Hickman Ave.
|Mercedes: 956.565.3114
400 South Ohio
Email: szavala@cityofmercedes.com
|Weslaco: 956.447.3415
255 S. Kansas Ave.
Email: anlopez@weslacotx.gov
|Pharr: 956.402.4911
118 S. Cage Blvd.
Email: em@pharr-tx.gov
|Edinburg: 956.388.8204
415 W. University Drive
Email: rgarza@cityofedinburg.com
|McAllen: 956.681.1234
1300 Houston Ave.
|Rio Grande City: 956.487.0672
101 S. Washington St.
County Information Contacts
|Cameron County Emergency Management Office
|Hidalgo County Emergency Management Office
|1100 E. Monroe St. Suite B45, Brownsville, 956.547.700
|1124 N. M Rd., Edinburg, 956.318.2615
|Willacy County Emergency Management Office
|Starr County Emergency Management Office
|693E. S. 7th St., Raymondville, 956.689.5456
|401 N. Britton Ave., Rio Grande City, 956.716.4800