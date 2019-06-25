Helpful Phone Numbers and Links

City Emergency Management Contacts

Brownsville: 956.504.7405
2600 Central Blvd.
Email: odeeleal@cob.us		Harlingen: 956.216.5000
118 E. Tyler Ave.
South Padre Island: 956.761.3830
4601 Padre Blvd.
Email: jpigg@MySPI.org		Port Isabel: 956.943.2727
110 W. Hickman Ave.
Mercedes: 956.565.3114
400 South Ohio
Email: szavala@cityofmercedes.com		Weslaco: 956.447.3415
255 S. Kansas Ave.
Email: anlopez@weslacotx.gov
Pharr: 956.402.4911
118 S. Cage Blvd.
Email: em@pharr-tx.gov		Edinburg: 956.388.8204
415 W. University Drive
Email: rgarza@cityofedinburg.com
McAllen: 956.681.1234
1300 Houston Ave.		Rio Grande City: 956.487.0672
101 S. Washington St.

County Information Contacts

Cameron County Emergency Management OfficeHidalgo County Emergency Management Office
1100 E. Monroe St. Suite B45, Brownsville, 956.547.7001124 N. M Rd., Edinburg, 956.318.2615
Willacy County Emergency Management OfficeStarr County Emergency Management Office
693E. S. 7th St., Raymondville, 956.689.5456401 N. Britton Ave., Rio Grande City, 956.716.4800
