Women’s Health Series: Stigmas around infertility

KVEO continues its Women’s Health Series highlighting topics that many don't talk about. On Monday, Local 23’s Morning Anchor Sydney Gray spoke to an OBGYN about the stigmas surrounding infertility.

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — For many women, the sound of a baby’s beating heartbeat is a sound they long to hear. Unfortunately, some never will.

“As females, we [sometimes] feel that we’re less of a woman because I’m not able to provide a baby’,” said Dr. Laura Fonseca, OBGYN at the Obstetrics and Gynecology center. “Especially in a lot of cultures, I have a lot of patients who have told me with my family, if I don’t have a baby, it’s like I’m not enough.”

Dr. Fonseca said she wants to help end the stigmas associated with fertility issues and help women understand there’s no shame in infertility.

“It’s something that as females we should talk about,” Dr. Fonseca said. “We should empower each other and remember that we’re women, and we’re full complete women whether we’re able to get pregnant or not.”

Dr. Fonseca tells Local 23, about 15% of women in the U.S. have trouble getting pregnant on their own on average.

Weight and blood pressure can contribute to the issues women face when trying to conceive. Diabetes is one of those problems.

“Another issue that has been more common nowadays is that a lot of females who want to go to school [or] focus on work, they postpone fertility, then we get to age 35 and above. After 35 the fertility does start decreasing and that’s one of the newer issues,” said Dr. Fonseca.

Something Dr. Fonseca tells Local 23 she understands all too well.

“It’s a reality for me,” she said. “I’m 33, I have no children and I’m not ready to have children, but every time I talk about infertility it reminds me. I’m getting to that age, and I feel very young, but I also know as a doctor there’s data that shows after 35 it does get a little bit harder every year up to age 40… and age 40 to 43 is kind of like our last chance.”

There are many treatment options for women struggling to conceive, like IVF, but it is costly.

Dr. Fonseca said a slightly cheaper option is intrauterine insemination, or IUI.

“For that, we can prepare the sperm separately and through a little prob we insert that all the way to the end of the uterus, and then sperms can very easily reach the fallopian tube and increase the chances of fertilization,” she said.

Women who want to delay pregnancy, may consider freezing their eggs.

“Another option is checking your ovarian reserve for different tests. For example, I know I want to continue to delay fertility. One of the tests my doctor can do can check to see if I still have enough. said Dr. Fonseca.

If you have a partner, discuss your options with them, but always do what’s best for you and your body.

“Just make sure you talk to your doctor,” Dr. Fonseca said. “Sometimes keeping it a secret might harm us more, so sometimes actually opening up to our family members and friends can help us … we might be surprised that someone else in your family went through the same and they just kept it a secret.”

Infertility is an issue that men can also face. Some studies suggest men’s fertility issues contribute to around 30 % of cases of infertility.

Dr. Fonseca said it all starts with an open communication between you and your doctor.